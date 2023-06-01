Pat McAfee working with WWE to “figure out” how to return

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee said that he’s still in constant contact with Michael Cole, Nick Khan, Triple H, Kevin Dunn, and Vince McMahon and the relationship with WWE is stronger than it has ever been.

McAfee has not returned to his Smackdown commentary duties as expected following the end of ESPN’s College GameDay but has made two surprises appearances – at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania – since then.

“We are all very much talking about how I get back in the Universe because I love it. We talked about this earlier, I love it, I think I’m good at it, I think I’m supposed to be in there,” McAfee said. “I understand why people are doing things, I think that’s why commentating was a good spot for me alongside Michael Cole…the greatest of all time.”

McAfee confirmed that both Nick Khan and Vince McMahon gave him pointers and suggestions when he was dealing for a new contract with ESPN, a contract which is reportedly worth $85 million over five years.

“Getting to get stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin…I lived out dream after dream after dream over there. I love that place, our relationship is very strong,” he continued. “We’re working. We’re all trying to figure it out.”