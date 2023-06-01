Impact headed to Mid-South

Jun 1, 2023 - by Staff

Impact Wrestling is headed to the legendary Mid-South Coliseum for a special set of TV tapings in late September.

The Mid-South Mayhem tapings will be held on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 at the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN. Tickets will go on sale this Friday.

Post Category: News

