Impact headed to Mid-South
Impact Wrestling is headed to the legendary Mid-South Coliseum for a special set of TV tapings in late September.
The Mid-South Mayhem tapings will be held on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 at the Graceland Soundstage in Memphis, TN. Tickets will go on sale this Friday.
BREAKING: The AXS TV cameras are coming to @livegraceland in Memphis, Tennessee on September 22 and 23 for Mid-South Mayhem.
Tickets go on-sale THIS FRIDAY!
