Dwayne Johnson explains why he returned to the Fast & Furious franchise

In a near five-minute video posted to his millions…and millions of social media followers, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson addressed his return to the Fast & Furious franchise.

“I am 100% confirming around the world to you guys that yes, it is true, Hobbs is back. Hobbs is back in the Fast & Furious franchise,” Johnson said.

He noted that the secret was “hard as hell” to keep and described the reactions from fans all over the globe as humbling and satisfying. He said he has been watching reaction videos from theaters and called it “so f*cking cool” how moviegoers popped when Hobbs was revealed.

Johnson said that despite having differences with Vin Diesel, they were like brothers for years so when you lead with the idea of resolve and think of the future that plans are bigger than any of them, then you get the ‘why’ he went back.

The People’s Champion confirmed that his 7 Bucks Productions company will help produce FAST X: Part II as well.

“If you thought that The Rock vs Stone Cold headlining three WrestleManias, if you thought that was earth shattering, wait till you see what happens when Dante (Jason Momoa’s character) and Hobbs collide,” he said.