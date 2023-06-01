AEW Day Declared In San Diego

May 31 was declared AEW Day in the City of San Diego, California.

AEW ran the Viejas Arena in San Diego last night for Dynamite, but earlier in the day an official proclamation was handed down to mark May 31, 2023 as AEW Day in the city.

As seen in the photos below, Thunder Rosa and Excalibur received the proclamation from Deputy Chief of Staff Nick Serrano, on behalf of Mayor Todd Gloria.