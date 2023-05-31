WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for this past week

Friday’s taped Night of Champions go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.158 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 1.17% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.133 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 1.88% from the previous week’s 0.53 rating. This past week’s 0.52 key demo rating represents 678,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.88% from the 691,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.53 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, down from the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #2 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from the previous week’s #6 ranking. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.225 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the fourth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. Friday’s show drew over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 1.17% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 1.88% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 14.91% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 1.88% from the same week in 2022.

Pardon The Interruption on ESPN at 5:30pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.16 key demo rating, also drawing 527,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.187 million viewers, also drawing a 0.07 key demo rating for the #44 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Friday’s taped Night of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown was taped the previous week at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Sheamus, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Bayley and IYO SKY, Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis, a promo from RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, plus The KO Show with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as the guests, which was the show-closing segment.