Viewership/rating for this week’s WWE Raw

Monday’s live Memorial Day post-Night of Champions edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.611 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.64% from last week’s 1.638 million viewers for the Night of Champions go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.642 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.720 million), the second hour drew 1.696 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.692 million) and the final hour drew 1.495 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.501 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 3.70% from last week’s 0.54 key demo rating. The 0.52 key demo rating represents 683,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.98% from the 704,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.54 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #5 ranking.

RAW ranked #4 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind the Heat vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 7 on TNT at 8:28pm, Inside The NBA Playoffs, and the NBA Playoffs pre-game. This is up from last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. The Heat vs. Celtics NBA game topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 4.24 key demo rating, also drawing the 12 million viewers to top the night on cable in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since January 16 but the show went up against Game 7 of the NBA Finals. This was the third-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other. This week’s total audience was under the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was over. This week’s RAW viewership was down 1.64% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 3.70% from last week.

Celebrity Family Feud on ABC drew an average of 2.852 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 2.742 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.246 million viewers on NBC, NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 drew 3.399 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Rising drew 421,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 873,000 viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.302 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. NASCAR drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.52 and the top viewership with the 3.399 million.

Monday’s live post-Night of Champions edition of WWE RAW aired from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, with the following line-up announced head of time – Night of Champions fallout, an appearance by new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, plus the first Money In the Bank qualifiers. The main event ended up being Rollins and AJ Styles vs. The Judgment Day.