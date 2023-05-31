Updated lineup for Impact’s Against All Odds PPV

May 31, 2023 - by Staff

Below is the updated lineup for the Impact Against All Odds PPV on Friday 6/9 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, OH-

Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin (C) vs. Alex Shelley

Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin

Dog Collar Match: Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

8-4-1 Match: Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Starts as eight-man tag team match with Bully, Gresham, Heath & Aldis vs. Moose, Bailey, Swann & PCO; Winning team then competes in a Fatal 4 Way; Winner will be named #1 contender to the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary.

