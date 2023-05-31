Pre-sale for Undertaker’s 1deadMAN SHOW in the UK now on

The pre-sale for The Undertaker’s 1deadMAN SHOW in London, Wolverhampton, Manchester, and Glasgow are now on at AXS.COM.

The VIP tickets which also include a meet and greet are £325 plus fees and will include give you a seat at the front, up close to the stage.

Other tickets are priced £166, £210, and £265, making this a very expensive event for anyone who wish to attend.

The event is electronics-free and your phones and smartwatches will be confiscated before entry to each of the locations.

The four shows will be on July 1, July 2, July 3, and July 4 in conjunction with Money In The Bank.