News for next week’s NXT episode

The first challenger to new WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will be revealed next week. Stratton appeared on this week’s post-Battleground edition of NXT to celebrate her title win. She called the NXT women’s locker room out to acknowledge her as champion, and announced a Battle Royal to determine her first #1 contender on next Tuesday’s show.

Ilja Dragunov will also appear on next week’s NXT. This week’s show featured a video package to build to next week, with an exclusive look back at Dragunov’s Last Man Standing win over Dijak at NXT Battleground. You can see the promo below.

A rematch between Eddy Thorpe and Damon Kemp was also announced for next week’s NXT. Thorpe defeated Kemp on May 9, but this week’s show saw Kemp accuse Thorpe of cheating while taunting Thorpe over last week’s loss to Tyler Bate.

This week’s NXT also saw Ivy Nile challenge Ava while The Creed Brothers challenged The Dyad. WWE has not announced a six-person match or their individual matches for next week as of this writing.