Logan Paul itching to get back on WWE television

On his latest episode of Impaulsive show, Logan Paul said that he cannot wait to return to WWE and after getting cable in Puerto Rico where he lives, watching WWE TV weekly is adding more fuel to that fire.

“I am so hungry to get back in there, dude. I’m so hungry to get back in there,” he said. “And I just got cable. I just got cable down here in Puerto Rico. So I’ve been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, and the big events like Night of Champions just happened, as a fan.”

Paul said that he didn’t always watch WWE from the “consumer angle” and watching the shows on TV, he can now see how the performance translates from what it feels like from his perspective in the ring to on TV.

Paul last wrestled at WrestleMania in a losing effort against Seth Rollins in one of the matches of the night. It was his second consecutive WrestleMania. He also wrestled SummerSlam and Royal Rumble, and once in Saudi Arabia against Roman Reigns.

The YouTuber signed a new WWE deal during WrestleMania weekend.