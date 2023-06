It’s official …

CM Punk makes his return Saturday, June 17th on the debut episode of AEW Collision.

#AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan has just announced that the debut of #AEWCollision on Saturday June 17th at the @UnitedCenter will feature @CMPunk! pic.twitter.com/5ovjNi0U4R

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023