Carmella & Corey Graves expecting baby boy

May 31, 2023 - by Staff

WWE’s Corey Graves and Carmella are expecting a baby boy.

We noted back on May 1 how Graves and Carmella announced that they are pregnant with their first child together, and expecting Baby Polinsky to arrive in November. The couple discovered the pregnancy in March. In an update, Graves and Carmella appeared on The Tamron Hall Show today to reveal that they are expecting a son.

“We both wanted a boy,” Carmella said before the reveal. “I feel so lucky either way because I have a stepson, two stepdaughters so either way. I can do the girly things with them, the boy things with him. But we both wanted a boy.”

Graves, who has two daughters and one son from his previous marriage, then joked, “I was kind of hoping for a boy because I’m outnumbered badly.”

As seen in the video below, the gender reveal on The Tamron Hall Show included blue confetti falling from the ceiling.

