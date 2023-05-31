5/31/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from San Diego, California. Bryan Danielson joins them for the opening match.

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Bandido and The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta)

All six men brawl and The BCC take advantage. Bandido and The Lucha Brothers come back with superkicks and go to dive through the ropes, but The BCC cut them off. The BCC beat them down on the outside, and then Yuta gets Bandido in the ring as the bell rings. Bandido comes back with body shots and a corner clothesline, but Yuta comes back with a scoop slam and a standing senton. Yuta goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out. Bandido picks Yuta up for a delayed vertical suplex as The Lucha Brothers superkick Castagnoli and Moxley and lock them in submissions. Bandido finally drops Yuta after sixty seconds and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Penta tags in and superkicks Yuta, and then Fenix kicks him in the head. Fenix delivers a kick to Moxley, Castagnoli drops Fenix with an uppercut, and then Penta drops Castagnoli with a Backstabber. Bandido tags back in and goes for a diving cross-body, but Yuta dodges it. Castagnoli and Moxley drop Bandido with an assisted pile-driver on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley has Bandido in a modified straitjacket hold on the mat. Moxley backs Bandido into the corner, but Bandido kicks him in the face. Bandido drops Moxley with a corkscrew cross-body and tags in Fenix. Castagnoli tags in as well and delivers a few back elbows. Fenix comes back with a superkick that sends Castagnoli to the floor. Fenix delivers a few kicks to Yuta, and then The Lucha Brothers double-superkick Yuta. Penta delivers a Slingblade to Yuta, and then Castagnoli and Moxley come in. Castagnoli causes Penta to DDT Moxley, but quickly takes him down. Yuta and Bandido tag back in and exchange shots. Yuta bits Bandido’s face, but Bandido drops him with a running dropkick. Bandido drops Yuta with a cutter and goes up top. The Lucha Brothers dive onto Moxley and Castagnoli as Bandido splashes onto Yuta. Bandido goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Bandido delivers a knee strike and runs the ropes, but Moxley holds onto Yuta to block the 21 Plex. Penta kicks Moxley in the face and Castagnoli delivers a shot to Bandido. Yuta delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows and rolls Bandido over for the pin fall.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

-After the match, Danielson leaves the commentary booth and joins the rest of the BCC in the ring to celebrate.

—

Alex Marvez interviews The Elite, minus Kenny Omega, backstage. Matt Jackson says Adam Page has always brought out the best in them, and now The BCC brings out the worst in them. Nick Jackson says they are the heart, soul, and spirit of this place and one setback is not going to hold them down. Adam Page says they are still breathing and standing, but before he can say more, Dark Order interrupts. Evil Uno asks if Matt hurt his foot, and then John Silver says they should leave because Page is with his new friends. Page says Omega is hurt and has left the country, but he is not in Canada like Marvez said. Page them leaves to go after Dark Order.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Jay White and Juice Robinson. White says everyone can agree that Double or Nothing was an amazing night and says he bets Ricky Starks is on top of the world after he eliminated both of them from the Blackjack Battle Royale. White says Starks is not the AEW International Champion, because he lost the batle royale just like he lost to him. Robinson says that brings them to FTR. Robinson says they are wondering why FTR came to Starks’ aid, because everyone knows Starks doesn’t have any friends. White says FTR look and sound pretty dumb, but he didn’t think they were dumb enough to get involved in their business. FTR’s music hits and the AEW World Tag Team Champions make their way to the ring. White and Robinson stand behind Schiavone and White says he guesses they are that dumb. Robinson says they aren’t going to get physical and that FTR are here to apologize. White says he thinks they want to join Buller Club Gold and says all they had to do was ask. White drops the microphone before Dax Harwood can get it, and then Robinson delivers a shot to Harwood. Cash Wheeler goes after Robinson, but White and Robinson beat him down. White stomps Wheeler in the corner as Robinson slams Harwood down. White drops Wheeler with the Switchblade and then he and Robinson rush out of the ring as Starks runs out. Starks challenges White to a match next week and tells Robinson to stay in the back so they can finish it.

—

Tony Khan is backstage. He announces that the debut of AEW Collision on Saturday, June 17 will officially feature CM Punk.

—

Match #2 – Three-Way Match: Big Bill vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Trent Beretta

Strickland ducks out of the ring, and then Beretta gets Bill in the corner and delivers a chop. Beretta applies a side-headlock, but then dives onto Strickland after Bill sends him off the ropes. Beretta tosses Strickland in the ring and stays on the floor. Strickland kicks Bill in the knee, and then follows with a knee strike. Beretta comes back in and he and Strickland double-team Bill for a bit. Bill fights them off and splashes them in the corners. Bill clotheslines Strickland to the floor and tosses Beretta across the ring. Bill drops Beretta with a big boot as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Beretta and Strickland exchange shots on the apron. Bill comes back and Beretta pulls Strickland into a big boot from Bill. Beretta sends Bill to the floor and drops Bill with a moonsault from the top rope. Strickland kicks Beretta in the face and gets him back into the ring. Swerve goes for the Swerve Stomp, but Bill cuts him off with a chop. Bill climbs up top as well, but Beretta cuts him off. Bill goes for a double choke slam, but Strickland and Beretta counter and drop him with a double superplex. Strickland and Beretta exchange shots, and then Beretta delivers a half-and-half suplex. Bill drops Beretta with a Boss Man Slam and goes for the cover, but Strickland breaks it up. Strickland goes for the cover on Bill, but Bill kicks out at two. Strickland drops Beretta with a Flatliner and goes for the Swerve Stomp, but Beretta dodges it. Beretta delivers a knee strike and a pile-driver to Strickland and goes for the cover, but Bill breaks it up. Beretta delivers chops to Bill on the apron, but Bill choke slams him back into the ring. Strickland stomps onto Bill on the apron, and then gets in the ring and rolls up Beretta for the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

—

Footage of Kris Statlander’s return and AEW TBS Championship win at Double or Nothing airs. Statlander talks about finally getting something that she, the fans, and even AEW thought she deserved when she beat Jade Cargill for the title.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed. Gunn says things did not go their way at Double or Nothing, but his biggest regret is that he let the two guys down who he cares about the most. Max Caster tells Gunn not to feel bad about it, because together they are still The Acclaimed and are still the people’s choice. Anthony Bowens says their goal is still the same, because they want some gold back after being screwed out of it a few months ago. Bowens says Gunn deserves to hold gold one more time and tells him that they love him and that everyone loves The Acclaimed.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Callis says he hopes the boos from the crowd are for Omega. Callis calls himself the real victim and has done everything for Omega. Callis says he got all of Omega’s titles for him, but Omega chose his friends instead. Callis says he has to look at the scar on his head every morning and he has lost a nephew. Callis says he has gained a son in Takeshita, and says he is better than all of the Japanese greats and Omega. Takeshita cuts a promo and asks where Omega is. Takeshita says they have disowned Omega and The Elite. Callis says he has to build a new family, and they will cut The Elite out of All Elite Wrestling.

—

Arn Anderson and Wardlow talk about Wardlow’s win over Christian Cage at Double or Nothing. Wardlow says he showed what he is willing to do, and there are no limits to what he is willing to do to get the job done. Wardlow says if Luchasaurus wants to step up, he’ll be waiting for him.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

Gates attack Allin and Cassidy during Cassidy’s entrance. Liona beats down Cassidy in the ring as the bell rings, and Kaun sends Allin to the outside. Lions suplexes Cassidy across the ring, but Allin sends Kaun into the ring post and tags in. Allin delivers shots to Liona, but Liona runs him over. Liona tosses Allin into the corner and tags in Kaun. Allin comes back and kicks both of them in the face. Allin goes for the Coffin Splash off the ropes, but Liona drops him with the Pounce. Kaun delivers a gut-buster to Cassidy as Brian Cage, Prince Nana, and Strickland come to the stage to watch the match. Gates double-team Allin in the corner as Liona tags back in. Liona throws Allin into the corner, but Allin knocks Kaun to the floor. Liona splashes Allin in the corner, but Allin delivres an up-kick. Allin guillotines Liona over the top rope, but Kaun distracts him. Liona comes to the floor and slams Allin into the barricade, and then runs over Cassidy as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kaun puts Allin up top. Kaun delivers a back-breaker on the top turnbuckle and then Liona connects with a senton. Liona knocks Cassidy to the floor and slams Allin down. Liona goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Kaun tags in and Gates try to double team Allin. Allin collapses to the mat, but they pick him up again. Allin fights back with chops, but they throws him into the corner. Allin tries to hop over them, but they toss him back again. Allin delivers a few quick kicks and then shoves Kaun into Liona. Cassidy finally tags in and causes Kaun to clothesline Liona. Cassidy dodges a dropkick from Kaun and Kaun kicks Liona. Cassidy drops Kaun with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Kaun kicks out. Liona comes back in and drops Cassidy with a Samoan Drop. Gates slam Cassidy down and Kaun goes for the cover, but Allin breaks it up. Allin gets tosses to the floor and Liona tags back in. Cassidy drops them with a double hurricanrana and Allin tags back in. Allin delivers Coffin Splashes in the corner and delivers shots to Liona in the ropes. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Liona and Allin dives onto him on the outside.

Kaun delivers a back elbow to Cassidy, but Cassidy comes back with the Stundog Millionaire. Allin delivers a shot to Kaun and Cassidy dives onto Liona on the outside. Allin delivers the Coffin Drop to Kaun and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Cage, Nana, and Strickland walk to the ring, but Sting’s music hits. Sting gets in the ring as the Mogul Embassy backs away and surrounds the ring.

—

Footage of the Four Pillars Match at Double or Nothing airs, and then a promo from MJF airs. MJF says he is running out of competition and then runs down his three opponents from Sunday night. MJF says he proved once again that nobody is on the level of The Devil.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, but Hook’s music hits and the FTW Champion makes his way to the ring. Schiavone says Hook helped The Hardys get a big win at Double or Nothing and asks what is next for Hook. Before Hook can talk, he is interrupted by Dralistico, Jose the Assistant, and Preston Vance, and . Jose says this is the only way they can get TV time. Jose says they are going to show Hook what they are all about, and then Dralistico and Vance get in the ring and beat him down. Jack Perry’s music hits, and he takes out Dralistico and Vance with a chair. Perry backs Jose into the ring, where Hook drops him with a T-bone suplex. Perry and Hook stare down Dralistico and Vance from the ring.

—

Renee Paquette interviews The Outcasts. The new AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, says she proved that no one is on her level and no one can even carry her bags. Ruby Soho says Storm is as great as she said and Saraya hypes Storm up as well.

—

Match #4 – AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Nyla Rose (w/Marina Shafir)

They lock up and Rose backs Statlander into the corner. Statlander turns it around with a few right hands and then a dropkick. Statlander goes for a slam, but Rose cuts her off and slams her down. Rose goes for a senton, but Statlander dodges it and locks in a body-scissors. Rose gets free and they both go for suplexes. They block each other, but Rose finally suplexes Statlander into the corner as Taya Valkyrie watches backstage, and the show heads to a commercial.