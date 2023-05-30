WWE Plans on Legalizing Gambling for Predetermined Matches in Michigan and Colorado

WWE wants to expand its presence in the world of sports betting. World Wrestling Entertainment is looking at allowing scripted match betting, according to a CNBC report. According to reports, the business has talked with Colorado and Michigan’s state gaming authorities.

One of the main partners and allies in WWE’s quest for sports betting is DraftKings. It has recently released a game called DraftKings Digits, you can learn more about the newest game at iGamingMI.

The WWE’s creative process may change if the deal is made. The outcome of the contests wouldn’t be known to World Wrestling Entertainment superstars until hours before they come out to the ring. Storylines would be presented quite differently in the lead-up to weekly broadcasts and expensive live events.

WWE is Looking For Sports Betting Partners

World Wrestling Entertainment hopes to collaborate with the accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) to prevent the public leaking of staged outcomes. Top award shows have partnered with EY to help keep the outcomes a secret. World Wrestling Entertainment aspires to persuade state gaming authorities that wrestling can use the same theory.

Yet another significant obstacle still exists. Betting businesses will have to determine whether to post World Wrestling Entertainment odds on their platforms if WWE betting becomes legal.

According to CNBC, efforts to permit sports betting wagers on WWE contests are not presently being considered by the Colorado Division of Gaming. Sports betting catalogs are published by Michigan Gaming and are updated as adjustments are made. Both the general public and sportsbook operators will be informed of these changes.

WWE’s Position in Sports Betting

World Wrestling Entertainment is hardly a newcomer to the realm of sports betting. In recent years, the company has collaborated with DraftKings. In 2021, DraftKings agreed to be the exclusive gaming partner of WWE. In more recent events, WWE Monday Night Raw is set to be aired from the Mohegan Sun, a popular gambling destination. DraftKings announced a free-to-play pool for WrestleMania 37 ahead of the annual wrestling extravaganza.

Bets may be made by fans on what wrestlers would do in a particular match. This included placing bets on the timing of a signature move or a finisher.

Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer of DraftKings, stated that the company is excited to work with WWE as a cultural institution and amazing entertainment and sports organization to introduce its committed followers to the DraftKings brand. He said that when fans enjoy the second-screen experiences offered by DraftKings products, this relationship helps drive the drama and engagement of WWE’s iconic matches and storylines.

The collaboration continues. Fans may immerse themselves in contests by expressing predictions about what will happen in the free-to-play pool.

WWE expects that the legalization of gambling would increase interest in the business. There are rumors that World Wrestling Entertainment is looking at potential investors for its publicly traded business. The introduction of scripted match betting will attract more general audiences to the organization.