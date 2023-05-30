ViceTV Dark Side of the Ring reminder/preview for tonight

Season 4 of Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring will premiere tonight at 10pm ET.

Tonight’s “Chris and Tammy” episode will tell the story of WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch and her longtime partner Chris Candido, who passed away at the age of 33 on April 28, 2005.

As seen below, Vice has released video of show creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener breaking down everything fans need to know for tonight’s premiere. You can also see a promo for the episode.

Husney tweeted, “Tonight is the season 4 premiere of @DarkSideOfRing. Ten all-new episodes beginning with the story of Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch. Massive thanks to our incredibly hardworking crew and our viewers for making 40 episodes of this show possible!”

.@DarkSideofRing co-creators @Evanhusney and @JasonEisener break down everything you need to know about our premiere episode on Chris & Tammy. Watch tonight at 10P on VICE TV. Find your channel: https://t.co/SfgVz53gIY pic.twitter.com/du0gbtWccP — VICE TV (@VICETV) May 30, 2023