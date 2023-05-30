Tony Khan on Goldberg: “Yeah, I have talked to Bill”

– As previously noted, Bill Goldberg is now a free agent following the expiration of his WWE contract. During the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if he has been in talks with Goldberg recently…

“Yeah, I have talked to Bill. It wouldn’t be that unusual. I’ve talked to Bill when he’s not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill. I have had a good conversation with him, but I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Bill. His family has done a lot of great things in Jacksonville, he’s related to the Wolfson family, who built the Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville. Bill is a great former football star, I worked in football, and it’s a big part of my life. We have a lot in common and we have a lot of mutual friends, and I have a really good relationship with Bill. I like him a lot. As to what I’ve talked to him about, I would say that’s just between the two of us. It was a good chat. I like Bill a lot, he’s a great guy.”

(quote source: Fightful.com)