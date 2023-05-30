Roman Reigns to work only 10 dates until SummerSlam 2023

The Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will work just 10 days between now and SummerSlam on August 5.

WWE has posted the calendar of Reigns’ upcoming appearances, which includes six Smackdown live shows, two non-televised live events, and two premium live events.

Reigns will be on Smackdown on June 2 from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Smackdown on June 16 from Lexington, Kentucky, on June 17 for a non-televised event in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Smackdown on June 30 from London, at Money In The Bank on July 1 from London, on Smackdown on July 7 from New York, New York, on Smackdown on July 21 from Orlando, Florida, on July 22 for a non-televised event in Mexico City, Mexico, on Smackdown on July 28 from New Orleans, Louisiana, and at SummerSlam on August 5 from Detroit, Michigan.

Reigns will miss two Smackdown shows heading into Money In The Bank on June 9 and June 23 and will miss two other Smackdown shows heading into SummerSlam, with the July 14 and August 4 – the eve of the show – missing from the calendar.