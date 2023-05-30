Notes on Saraya and Matt Riddle

– Saraya made a big splash in her WWE main roster debut, and she recently discussed what opened the door to her call-up. Saraya made her debut on the main roster as Paige in 2014 and immediately won the WWE Divas Championship. Appearing on The Mark Hoke Show, Saraya talked about how her NXT t-shirt led to Triple H pushing for her to be called up. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what led to her Raw debut: “My [NXT] t-shirt got released, which was the ‘Think Again’ t-shirt that Triple H had made for me and it sold out instantly. Like that. It’s sold out so I think they were just like, ‘Oh, she could make us money,’ and so they were like, ‘Let’s bring her up on the main roster.’”

On WWE appreciating her unique style: “I feel like there was only one of me down in NXT at the time. The pale, goth chick who wore a lot of black and studs and stuff like that.”

– According to a report by Xero News, WWE has decided on who will be Gunther’s next challenger. The report states that The Ultimate Bro, Matt Riddle, will be the one to step up to the Champion next. While no timeline is stated in the report, one can expect Riddle to make his intentions known in the coming weeks.