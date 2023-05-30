Night of Champions breaks two records for WWE in Saudi Arabia

Night of Champions was a hit for WWE this past weekend with the show breaking two records for WWE in Saudi Arabia.

The Sports Business Journal is reporting that Night of Champions had the most viewership of any premium live event in Saudi Arabia to date, surpassing last November’s Crown Jewel by a total of 18%. This is of course thanks to the jump in subscribers that Peacock has registered over the past couple of months.

Also, Night of Champions set a new record for merchandise in Saudi Arabia, although no figures were released.

This was the ninth WWE live event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, part of an often-criticized 10-year strategic partnership with the Ministry of Sport. The deal calls for two premium live events per year where WWE gets an estimated $50 million per show.

The partnership dates back to April 2018.