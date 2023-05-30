LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT SHOW

– The post-Battleground edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fans chant “NXT!” as Vic sends us to a video package for tonight’s opener while we see the Steel Cage around the ring.

Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

We go right to the Weaponized Steel Cage and out comes Gigi Dolin while Alicia Taylor does the introductions. There are weapons placed all around and onto the cage. Jacy Jayne suddenly attacks from behind and here we go.

Jayne destroys Dolin at ringside and slams the cage door on her, then brings it in as we get the bell. Jayne goes to work with kendo stick shots. Vic says both women wanted this to be won by pinfall or submission only, no escape.

Dolin grabs a steel chair and turns it around. Dolin with a big boot to kick Jayne out of a chair. Dolin unloads with leather strap shots now. Dolin places a trash can over Jayne and kicks away. Dolin slaps and taunts Jayne, then dropkicks a trash can into her for a close 2 count.

Dolin chokes Jayne as fans chant for tables. Dolin grabs her custom baseball bat with thorns, and goes to work on Jayne in the corner but Jayne won’t quit. Jayne ducks a bat shot and spikes Dolin into a trash can with a Spinebuster. Jayne talks some trash as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial, or just a commercial for other viewers.

Back from the break and Jayne is using a chain to ground Dolin by the face. Dolin breaks free and unloads for 2. Dolin makes a pile of chairs now. They tangle and Jayne slams Dolin onto the chairs with a neckbreaker for a close 2 count. They fight up to their knees, then to their feet trading big strikes, now they unload.

Jayne sends Dolin back into a corner trash can, then superkicks it. Jayne with a corner cannonball into the can for 2. Fans chant for tables and Jayne brings one into play after working Dolin over to keep her down. They trade suplex attempts on the table. Jayne launches Dolin into the cage wall. Jayne sends Dolin’s face into the top turnbuckle. Jayne climbs up for a superplex. They climb to the very top and go at it now.

Dolin slams Jayne’s face into the steel a few times, then chokeslams her through the table down below. Dolin comes down from the top and covers Jayne for the pin to win.

Winner: Gigi Dolin

– After the match, Dolin recovers to a standing ovation. The music hits and we go to replays. Dolin climbs back to the top to pose while Jayne lays on the table debris down below.

– Vic leads us to a video of highlights from NXT Battleground.