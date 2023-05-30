AEW star Jon Moxley is returning to Wrestling REVOLVER.

In a tweet on May 30, Wrestling REVOLVER announced that the former AEW World Champion will be at their Wrestling REVOLVER and the Ring of Destiny event on June 17. The show will be held at The Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio, and it will air on FITE.

Steve Maclin, The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), Konosuke Takeshita, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Sami Callihan, and other stars are also set for the show.