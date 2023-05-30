John Cena 2022 Panini Black Prizm trading card sells for $17,100

A John Cena 2022 Panini Black Prizm WWE trading card sold for $17,100 on Thursday night at PWCC Marketplace to become Cena’s highest selling trading card of all time.

This record-setter hails from Panini’s debut WWE trading card set and is considered a crown jewel from the landmark collection.

Cena’s Black Prizm parallel features a horizontal holographic image of the wrestling legend carrying Shinsuke Nakamura during a 2017 match. BGS graded this card a Gem Mint 9.5.

“John Cena’s Black Prizm parallel is one of the more coveted WWE cards in existence,” said Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC. “This card, along with The Rock’s issue, heralded the arrival of WWE into mainstream card collecting.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Prizm parallel from this Panini collection set an all-time WWE record last month when it sold for $126,000 through PWCC.