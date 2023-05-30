Chris Jericho and Aubrey Edwards show off the aftermath of AEW Double or Nothing

May 30, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Karen Jarrett socked Aubrey Edwards with a guitar at Double or Nothing. The result was a pretty bad looking face for Aubrey.

Chris Jericho posted the following….

  1. What? says:
    May 30, 2023 at 12:37 am

    Are we going to talk about Jericho having his own sticker on his phone? I mean, I get wearing your own shirt to the ring for marketing purposes, but…

