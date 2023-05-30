Alexa Bliss expecting baby in December

Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera took to Twitter and Instagram today to announce that they are expecting their first child in December 2023.

“The best moments in life are the completely unexpected [red heart emoji] [blue heart emoji] Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!,” Bliss wrote.

Bliss, who tied the knot with the platinum-selling singer Cabrera in April 2022 after first dating in February 2020, has been away from WWE since losing to then-RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble. It was originally reported that Bliss was planned to go on hiatus before the match with Belair happened, and she had been rumored for an upcoming return, but that obviously will not be happening now.