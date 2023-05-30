AJ Styles note from Monday’s Raw

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision to add SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles to last night’s post-Night of Champions edition of RAW.

Monday’s main event saw AJ and new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeat Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Now a new report from PWInsider notes that portions of this week’s RAW were reconfigured to include Styles, to have him appear in the opening segment and to team with Rollins at McMahon’s request.

It was noted that pretty much the remainder of RAW was the same as originally planned, and that overall it was described as an easy night in terms of creative, production and execution for the company.