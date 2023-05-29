Tommaso Ciampa update

Tommaso Ciampa is in Albany, NY for tonight’s WWE RAW.

A new report from PWInsider confirms that Ciampa is scheduled to return soon. He is in Albany for tonight’s RAW and could return to TV as soon as tonight’s post-Night of Champions episode. It was reported last week that WWE has plans for a big DIY reunion on RAW with Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. The report noted that the push for DIY would begin after Night of Champions and run into Money In the Bank. It will be interesting to see if this is still the direction.

Ciampa has been out of action since September. He underwent hip surgery back in October, and has been improving his overall health and training for a return since then. His recovery has included stem cell treatments.

A DIY has been rumored for several months, and talked about in interviews by both Superstars. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been high up on both Superstars, and the tag team, for some time. DIY previously held the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles on one occasion. The last standard tag team bout for DIY came on January 25, 2020 at NXT Worlds Collide, where they defeated Moustache Mountain in a match that went more than 20 minutes.