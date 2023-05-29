The Great American Bash event officially announced

WWE announced that the next NXT premium live event will take place on Sunday, July 30 with The Great American Bash. The show will be at Cedar Park, Texas at the H-E-B Center, a location frequently used by AEW for Dynamite.

This will be the first time that The Great American Bash will be a PLE on Peacock and WWE Network instead of a regular television special on USA Network.

NXT started using The Great American Bash name in 2020, eight years after WWE had last used it as a Smackdown special.

Tickets for The Great American Bash go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 11AM.