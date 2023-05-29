Max Caster of The Acclaimed hilariously raps on Matthews getting “cucked” by Dominik

Max Caster of The Acclaimed had a hilarious rap last night at Double or Nothing which contained a zinger at Buddy Matthews of House of Black.

It was The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass who answered House of Black’s challenge and as always, Caster came down the aisle rapping looking to pop the crowd.

And pop the crowd he did.

As part of his rap, Caster mentioned that Buddy is ominous when he’s actually getting “cucked” by a kid name Dominik. The Dominik is obviously a reference to Dominik Mysterio, who is part of Judgment Day with Matthews’ mami, Rhea Ripley.

The crowd responded with a big “Oooooh” as cameras cut to Matthews standing in the ring with Brody King looking at him and Anthony Bowens holding his head as he stood next to Caster.

It was all in fun though and Ripley turned it around.

“Hey @DomMysterio35, we’re over in two companies,” Ripley tweeted later.