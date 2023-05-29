WWE RAW Report – 5/29

– The post-Night of Champions edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video of highlights from Saturday’s big event.

– We’re now live from the MVP Arena as new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins comes through the crowd to a big pop. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW and he’s joined by Corey Graves. Rollins struts in the streamers on his way to the ring.

Rollins yells for Albany and welcomes them to Monday Night Rollins. A “you deserve it!” chant interrupts next and Rollins takes it all in. Rollins talks about all the highs & lows to this title but says it just feels right. He says finally RAW has a champion who wants to be here, who is ready to fight. A “thank you Seth!” chant starts up. Rollins goes and gets the crowd to sing one more time. The music interrupts and out comes AJ Styles to a big pop.

AJ says Rollins doesn’t deserve it…. he earned the right to be champion. Rollins says AJ earned this… thy shake hands in a show of respect until The Judgment Day comes out laughing and mocking at them. This makes Damian Priest sick and Finn Balor agrees.

Balor and Priest go on about how The Judgment Day runs RAW. The two sides agree on Styles and Rollins vs. two members of The Judgment Day for later tonight.

WWE Money In the Bank Qualifier: Ricochet vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet for the first Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Adam Pearce is on the phone, presumably with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, trying to get the main event booked. AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are nearby and help get it made. We go back to the ring and The Miz is out. The bell rings and they go at it. Ricochet with big kicks for 2.

Miz turns it around to “tiny balls!” chants. Miz slams Ricochet for another two count, then grounds him with a headlock for a 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz nails a big springboard in mid-air for 2. Miz yells out. Ricochet mounts kicks and hits a close call for 2. More back and forth now. Miz nails a big DDT for 2. Ricochet ends up hitting the Shooting Star Press for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall and celebrates.

– We see how Zoey Stark helped Trish Stratus win at WWE Night of Champions.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to boos. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Trish comes out for a heel promo. She rips on Becky Lynch and brings out a real Superstar – Zoey Stark. They hug. Stark talks about how she could’ve gone the hard way like Lynch or let Trish guide her. She came to WWE to make a statement. Fans boo as she thanks Trish. They go on until the music hits and out comes Lynch.

Lynch says she’s going to ruin Stark’s life, and since Trish is in her gear still, let’s fight. Stark goes for Becky but gets taken out. Lynch unloads on Trish, kicks Stark back away, then goes back to work on Trish. Stark decks Lynch now. They double team Lynch and Stark hits another Z360. They hit Lynch some more and leave her laying.

– We see Indus Sher walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Indus Sher vs. Javier Bernal and Kevin Ventura-Cortes

Back from the break and WWE NXT’s Javier Bernal is out with NXT trainee Kevin Ventura-Cortes. Indus Sher is out next – Veer and Sanga with Jinder Mahal.

Veer dominates Bernal to start. Sanga tags in with a big boot while Veer holds Bernal. Sanga brings Ventura-Cortes in with a suplex and then he rocks Bernal to chokeslam him on top of Ventura-Cortes as Jinder looks on.

Veer tags back in and hits a big elbow smash. Indus Sher dominates some more. Veer goes on and hits a combination slam for the pin to get the easy win.

Winners: Indus Sher

– After the match, Indus Sher stands tall to celebrate as we go to replays.

– We see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened to The Bloodline at WWE Night of Champions.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to a big pop and “ole!” chants. Sami says yes they are also feeling good with the win.

Zayn taunts The Bloodline over the Night of Champions win and says no matter what, these titles did not go to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The music hits and out comes Imperium – Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Kaiser says The Ring General had the most impressive win of the night at Night of Champions. The two sides are having words in the ring now. They disrespect Vinci with a “baldie!” chant and Kaiser yells at him. Sami reminds them they have to face Alpha Academy.

Chad Gable interrupts with a long “shoosh!” and says he has the new and improved Alpha Academy with him – Gable, Otis and Maxxine Dupri. They pose together and Gable says they are here to teach some lessons. Owens gets Gable to do a long “thank you!” and that ends the segment.

Alpha Academy vs. Imperium

Back from the break and Chad Gable goes toe-to-toe with Ludwig Kaiser, then shows him up. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are on commentary. Gable tosses Kaiser a few times and thanks him again.

Valhalla comes down and tries to attack Maxxine but Maxxine ducks and nails a roundhouse kick to stun her. Valhalla comes back and attacks now as Imperium hits a big double team to Gable and then pose.

Vinci unloads in the corner but Gable fights both off. Otis tags in and runs over both opponents to a big pop. Otis with a powerslam to Kaiser, then a splash to Kaiser in the corner. Otis with the Caterpillar to Kaiser for 2.

Imperium double teams Gable after dumping Otis to the floor. Vinci hits a Spinebuster and then the duo hits the Imperium Bomb for the pin to win.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium stands tall as the music hits and they just pose.

– Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have words with Damage CTRL backstage.

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Back from a break and we go back to the ring as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez are out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a hype video for Candice LeRae. Earlier there was a hype video for Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. We go back to the ring and Samantha Irvin is introducing Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Bayley and IYO SKY are out next. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are out last as we see what led to this match.

The bell rings and Green tags herself out. Bayley and Raquel go at it. SKY unloads on Raquel and dropkicks her now. Bayley takes control of Raquel now. Raquel powerslams Bayley and taunts Green. Shotzi tags in and hits a big double Spear to knock Green and Deville from the apron to the floor. Shotzi stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rousey works on Shotzi’s arm in the corner. Rousey stomps away on Shotzi’s arm now. Baszler comes in and fights with Shotzi. They both go down after back & forth. Shotzi tags and Raquel unloads on Baszler.

Raquel lets Rousey tag in for the showdown, then they go at it. Baszler ends up hitting the Texana Bomb instead. Rousey pulls Raquel into the arm bar. Bayley breaks everyone up with a flying elbow. Deville and Green unload with the double team but only get 2. Deville yells at Green to get out. IYO ends up taking out Raquel and Deville.

More back and forth over the next several minutes. SKY ends up getting the best of Shotzi. Rousey comes in to finish one of them but Raquel slams them both with a suplex. Shotzi goes to the top to fly but Rousey catches her in the arm bar and she quickly taps out.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Rousey and Baszler stand tall with the titles as the music hits. We go to replays. The pyro explodes as Rousey and Baszler celebrate.

– We see a video on Seth Rollins’ big win at Night of Champions. We see Rollins and AJ Styles backstage with now with potential continuing tension.

Dolph Ziggler vs. JD McDonagh

We go back to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes JD McDonagh as Ziggler looks on. The bell rings and Ziggler unloads. JD cuts him out with a throat rope shot. They go to the floor and JD tosses Ziggler over the table, then into the ring steps. JD takes his time with Ziggler and we get the double count out.

Winner: Double Count Out

– After the match, fans boo and Ziggler screams out as JD man-handles him to keep him down, smashing his head into the steel and standing on his head as officials warn him.

– We see Cody Rhodes walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video on Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

– We go back to the ring and Cody Rhodes is out to a big pop.’

Cody asks Albany what they want to discuss. He brings up what happened with Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions. Rhodes goes on and asks Lesnar if he’s really satisfied with their war being at 1-1. Cody issues an open challenge and says he will provide Lesnar with his schedule, and if he’s standing in a ring he wants to fight. Cody touts Lesnar key accomplishments, hopefully for the last time he says, and says Lesnar is The Beast but not man enough to make him tap out. Cody says if he fails to accept, we then know Lesnar is afraid of him. Cody is fired up for one more shot at Lesnar.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Matt Riddle, who looks forward to competing in Money In the Bank and going on to challenge Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER walks up and taunts Riddle. GUNTHER wants Riddle to win MITB and cash in on him because beating him and humiliating is fun to GUNTHER. GUNTHER wishes Riddle all of the best, then walks off. Riddle thinks it over.

WWE Money In the Bank Qualifier: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring for the next Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier as Shinsuke Nakamura makes his way out. Nakamura hits the ring to pose as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Bronson Reed as Nakamura looks on and we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high. Reed dominates early on with power moves. Nakamura lures Reed out and back in, then unloads with kicks. Reed cuts Nakamura off and hits a big Steamroller.

Reed rag-dolls Nakamura now. Reed beats Nakamura around. Nakamura blocks a shot and mounts offense but can’t hit the sliding German suplex. More back and forth now. Nakamura with a big knee and a knee drop to keep Reed down. Nakamura yells out as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reed slams Nakamura for 2. Nakamura comes back and hits the sliding German. Nakamura brings it back in and charges but Reed cuts him off. Nakamura climbs up but Reed ends up decking him and hitting a Ripcord. Nakamura dodges the Tsunami Splash and hits a Kinshasa, then another Kinshasa as Reed rolls to the floor before the pin.

Nakamura stays on Reed and drops him at ringside as the referee counts. Reed runs back in at 9 but Nakamura immediately meets him with a Kinshasa for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Nakamura slowly recovers and poses to cheers.

– We see how SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley dominated Natalya at WWE Night of Champions. Byron Saxton stops The Judgement Day backstage now as Rhea and Dominik Mysterio talk about what happened with Natalya. Saxton says everyone wants to know who of the group will face Seth Rollins and AJ Styles tonight. Balor says if he told Byron, he would have to… Priest says they have things to do, so Saxton should get lost and go do his job elsewhere. Back to commercial.

– We get a lengthy Memorial Day tribute video and a “USA!” chant in the arena.

– The announcers hype next week’s Women’s MITB qualifiers – Natalya vs. Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and AJ Styles vs. The Judgement Day

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes AJ Styles to a pop. Out next comes new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a pop as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Judgment Day – Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio with Finn Balor and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. It looks like Mysterio is working the match with Priest but he’s just there as Balor attacks from behind to unload and get going.

Rollins ends up going for Dominik at ringside but Ripley puts her arm on him and screams him away. Priest unloads on Rollins now. Priest with a big kick for 2. Priest with a headlock to Rollins now. Rollins gets an opening and in comes AJ. AJ unloads on Balor with signature offense. AJ is double teamed but Rollins makes the save. Rollins with a Slingblade.

More back and forth now. AJ is pulled off the apron so he’s about to take Dominik out but Priest rushes over and launches AJ over the announce table. Priest is all smiles as he poses and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest dominates AJ. Rollins saves AJ from a cheap shot by Rhea and Dom. Rhea yells at Rollins and the referee ejects her. Rollins finally gets a hot tag and goes at it with Priest. Rollins unloads with signature offense for 2.

Fans sing for Rollins now. They go at it and trade counters. Balor with a lariat for 2. Priest tags in and knocks AJ off the apron. Rollins blocks the South of Heaven chokeslam but Priest levels him with a lariat for 2. Priest goes up top but Rollins runs up with a superplex. Priest blocks the Falcon Arrow with a Broken Arrow of his own.

Balor comes in and charges but ends up laid out with Rollins as fans sing. Priest and AJ go at it. AJ with a pele kick. Priest is dazed with a shot to the neck. AJ fights both opponents and Rollins dives to send Balor over the announce table. Priest catches AJ in mid-air and hits a big Razor’s Edge for 2 as Rollins beaks it up with a big Stomp.

AJ stumbles but tags in Rollins for a big pop. Rollins immediately nails the Stomp to Priest for the pin to win.

Winners: Seth Rollins and AJ Styles

– After the match, Rollins and Styles stand tall to celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Rollins and Styles continue their post-match celebration as the post-Night of Champions RAW goes off the air.