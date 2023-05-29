Late ticket rally sees Double or Nothing with over 10,000 fans

Last night’s Double or Nothing ended up with just over 10,000 fans in the stands, with the 4 for $40 promotion certainly helping and a good walk up on the day of the show.

According to @WrestleTix, the arena was set up for 11,640 and final count was 10,229. This was less than the 14,459 attendance the show had in the same arena last year.

But when you consider they were just at 7,000 last week, moving over 3,000 tickets in a few days, be it with a promotion or not, was a good run to the finish line.

AEW is having an attendance issue at the moment and definitely cooled off from last year when it comes to sold out arenas. The United Center in Chicago for the first episode of Collision has around 6,500 tickets sold in an arena that holds 20,000 fans.