Kris Statlander is back, and Jade Cargill is no longer undefeated.

Statlander returned at AEW Double or Nothing, winning the AEW TBS Championship from Jade Cargill.

Statlander answered an open challenge by Cargill and Mark Sterling after Cargill defeated Taya Valkyrie and was celebrating her 60-0 record. Statlander had been sidelined since September 2022 with a torn ACL.