The Cauliflower Alley Club is pleased to announce that Mickie James has been selected as the 2023 Women’s Wrestling Award honoree. Known for her captivating in-ring style and charismatic personality, James has made a significant impact in the world of professional wrestling.

I am so very humbled and honored. Thank you so much @CACReunion . I’ll see you all in Vegas. ♥️ https://t.co/u7gNsi7ua9 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 29, 2023