WWE talent back in the states, prepare for Raw

PWInsider reports that the WWE roster has returned from the United States following the recent trip to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions. The WWE’s flight was reportedly delayed about three last night and then departed at around 3:00 am local time.

After arriving at New York City’s JFK Airport, the Raw roster was immediately flown to Albany where tomorrow’s Monday Right Raw is being held. The show is scheduled for the MPV Arena. Meanwhile, the SmackDown wrestlers are said to be heading home.

PWInsider also notes that WWE’s executives, including Chief Creative Officer Triple H (aka Paul Levesque), were seen flying commercially to the event rather than taking the WWE private jet as they usually do.