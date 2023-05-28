WWE NXT Battleground lineup for tonight

The 2023 NXT Battleground Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Battleground Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7:30pm ET, and the main show will begin at 8pm ET. We will have full coverage of the show as it happens. Below is the current card for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Title Tournament Finals

Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Gallus (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Noam Dar (c)

Match held under British Rounds Rules.

Last Man Standing Match

Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov