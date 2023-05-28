Tiffany Stratton wins NXT Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton is the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s NXT Battleground Premium Live Event saw Stratton defeat Lyra Valkyria in the tournament finals for the vacant NXT Women’s Title. The title was declared weeks back due to the injured former champion Indi Hartwell going to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. This is the fist title reign for Stratton.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title match: