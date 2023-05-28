Spoilers: Impact tapings from 5/27

Impact Wrestling returned to the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada for the post-Under Siege TV tapings on Saturday night. Below are full spoilers for the next two shows, including the Against All Odds go-home show:

* Jade Alexander welcomed fans and introduced Tom Hannifan and Gia Miller for Before The Impact commentary

* Brian Myers defeated Tyler Tirva in a match taped for Before The Impact

* Seleziya Sparx vs. Tara Rising ended in a No Contest in another Before The Impact match when Masha Slamovich attacked both women with a chain. Slamovich then cut a promo on the mic, in Russian, to challenge Killer Kelly to a Dog Collar Match at Slammiversary

JUNE 1 IMPACT EPISODE:

* Jade Alexander introduced Matthew Rehwoldt and David Penzer for the main show as she and Gia Miller left the ringside area

* Bully Ray opened the episode and talked about putting Impact President Scott D’Amore through a flaming table at Under Siege. He stated that there was nobody better in the business at putting people through tables than him and when you really piss him off, he puts them through a flaming table. Ray said he’s going to Against All Odds to win the 8-4-1 Tournament, then he will win the Impact World Title at Slammiversary. Impact World Champion Steve Maclin came out and had words with Bully. Bully backed off and acknowledged Maclin as champion, then Maclin said they can make a good tag team but if they fought at Slammiversary, that’s fine also. The Motor City Machine Guns came out and Alex Shelley took exception to their claims to the title because he plans on winning it at Against All Odds. Ray said Shelley he’s one of the best but that he’s never won the World Title, and that Chris Sabin isn’t as great as him. Sabin reminded Ray how he beat him for the World Title 10 years ago but Ray taunted him for having a short reign. Shelley said he knows he can beat Maclin because Maclin is not Josh Alexander. Sabin challenged Ray and Maclin to a tag team match. Ray said that’s a great idea but it wasn’t happening tonight. SUBCULTURE then came out and challenged The Guns to a match tonight, and they agreed

* Eddie Edwards defeated Yuya Uemura. After the match, Edwards went to shake Uemura’s hand but then pulled his hand away and left the ring. Frankie Kazarian confronted Edwards over how Edwards isn’t acting like a locker room leader to the younger wrestlers. Kazarian then took out Eddie and Alisha after she jumped on his back

* Sami Callihan and Jake Crist defeated Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve. Callihan and Crist came to the ring with oVe hats but were not introduced as oVe. After the match, The Design hit the ring and laid out Callihan and Crist until Rich Swann made the save with a steel chair

* Trinity defeated Savannah Evans. After the match, Trinity called out Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Trinity challenged Purrazzo to a title match at Slammiversary and the champion agreed. Evans, Gisele Shaw and Jai Vidal then attacked and laid out both Trinity and Purrazzo until Jordynne Grace hit the ring. Grace was quickly outnumbered and taken out by three Shaw knee strikes while Evans and Vidal held her. Grace was then helped from the ring by officials, which looks to be her exit for now

* Jody Threat defeated Dani Luna

* The Motor City Machine Guns defeated SUBCULTURE. After the match, all four competitors shook hands in a show of respect

JUNE 8 IMPACT EPISODE:

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Bey defeated Jason Hotch. Before the match, Brian Myers cut an in-ring promo on his match against Bey at Against All Odds, and said soon the titles will be in the hands of The Good Hands. After the match, Myers, Hotch and John Skyler attacked Bey and Ace Austin, then posed with the titles

* Heath defeated Champagne Singh

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry defeated Sheldon Jean. After the match, Hendry called out Dirty Dango. Dango came to the ramp but said he would not work on his night off, especially in a $300 shirt. Hendry said he wasn’t calling Dango out to wrestle but to premiere his new “Divas Reject” music video. Dango watched the video, then Hendry was attacked by Jean and Kenny King, then Dango joined them. Impact Director of Authority Santino Marella came out but Jean stepped to him and got hit with the Cobra

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven retained over Jessicka and Courtney Rush of Death Dollz

* Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defeated Bhupinder Gujjar in a non-title match. After the match, Miguel cut a promo on how he’s the second-longest reigning X-Division Champion in history, and said that will not change at Against All Odds. He did not name an opponent

* Moose and Rich Swann defeated Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham. After the match, Swann confronted Moose and Gresham followed. Moose attacked Gresham and Swann then attacked Moose. Aldis got involved, then Heath ran down to join them. Bully Ray then joined the melee, followed by PCO, who took everyone out and stood tall after a big dive to the floor

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Killer Kelly defeated Gisele Shaw and Masha Slamovich. After the match, Purrazzo and Kelly thanked fans for two great nights of action