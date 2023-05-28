Notes on Tyler Breeze, Nyla Rose, Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair
– AEW’s own Nyla Rose will be making her TJPW debut at “SUMMER SUN PRINCESS ’23” at Ota Ward General Gymnasium on July 8th, where she’ll be taking on Yuka Sakazaki!
7月8日大田区総合体育館『SUMMER SUN PRINCESS '23』にAEWから“ザ・ネイティブ・ビースト”ナイラ・ローズ @NylaRoseBeast 来日が決定！ TJPW初参戦！ 坂崎ユカとシングルマッチで激突！https://t.co/qSFYBkjhqJ#tjpw #tjpwSSP23 #AEW pic.twitter.com/s2z3lla9xb
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) May 28, 2023
– BREEZE (FKA Tyler Breeze) will make his in ring return at Prestige Roseland 6, on September 1st!
– Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair celebrating their 1 year anniversary. Congratulations to the happy couple!
Happy anniversary mi amor!! @MsCharlotteWWE Good days and Bad days!!! We made it for one and more years together!!!
Sigamos superando juntos lo que la vida nos ponga por delante!!! TE AMO MAMI 😘 pic.twitter.com/LncLqgDRb6
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 27, 2023