Notes on Tyler Breeze, Nyla Rose, Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair

May 28, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– AEW’s own Nyla Rose will be making her TJPW debut at “SUMMER SUN PRINCESS ’23” at Ota Ward General Gymnasium on July 8th, where she’ll be taking on Yuka Sakazaki!

– BREEZE (FKA Tyler Breeze) will make his in ring return at Prestige Roseland 6, on September 1st!

Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair celebrating their 1 year anniversary. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Toni Storm

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal