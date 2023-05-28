Notes on Tyler Breeze, Nyla Rose, Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair

– AEW’s own Nyla Rose will be making her TJPW debut at “SUMMER SUN PRINCESS ’23” at Ota Ward General Gymnasium on July 8th, where she’ll be taking on Yuka Sakazaki!

– BREEZE (FKA Tyler Breeze) will make his in ring return at Prestige Roseland 6, on September 1st!

– Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair celebrating their 1 year anniversary. Congratulations to the happy couple!