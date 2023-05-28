Chris Jericho and Konnan news

– Speaking on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast this week, Konnan critiqued Tony Khan for failing to learn how to elevate talent in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on AEW mishandling talents such as Ricky Starks: “It could be heat. By the same token, and you know we’ve said this millions of times, probably other 10 guys that are in Ricky Starks’ position where they mishandled them.”

Konnan on Tony Khan not learning how to elevate AEW talents: “The thing is, everything’s hard if you don’t know how to do it. Like, I know how to elevate characters, right? But it’s weird to me that Tony, who is a mega, mega fan…that he didn’t learn how to elevate people, you know? And so, that’s kind of a head-scratcher for me.”

– During an interview with sporf.com, Chris Jericho addressed people claiming he “buries” wrestlers that he works with in AEW…

“That’s why I worked with Max [MJF] for a year and why I’ve had Sammy [Guevara] with me pretty much since he came into the company, with the exception of a few months. Those guys were always earmarked to be stars. And Darby [Allin] and Jungle Boy too, I worked with them the first few months of AEW’s existence and realized they were both amazing. It’s funny when I get buried online for ‘burying’ the young guys, it’s like you really don’t understand what I’m doing and don’t even really watch the show because it’s been the exact opposite of that. And I think we’ve done a great job in building these guys. To have four of them in the main event and to see how they’ve all flourished as talkers, because they can always wrestle but character and talking is the most important thing. So I really enjoy that side of it, to see those guys in that spot.

My goal and mission when I came to AEW was to build as many stars as we could, quickly, because you only have a short window of time that people are interested in this new promotion. Chris Jericho may have got them to the show but it can’t all be about me. Yeah I’m proud of them. And they’ve earned it. No one deserves it. ‘You deserve it’ is my least favorite chant. It should be ‘You earned it’, because they’ve earned that chance and that spot and they’ve done a great job with it.”