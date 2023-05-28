New characters confirmed for AEW Fight Forever, Adam Cole says Sabu AEW appearance was last minute

– New characters confirmed….

New character models revealed for the AEW video game. Eddie Kingston. Sammy Guevara. Mr. Brodie Lee especially looks so damn good with all the creepers in the back. pic.twitter.com/3eZSbI1W9S — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 28, 2023

– In an interview with Brandon Walker for Rasslin’ (via Fightful), Adam Cole spoke about how the AEW debut of Sabu happened on last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Sabu, along with Roderick Strong, will back up Cole in his Unsanctioned match with Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing tomorrow night.

Cole said:

“Oh my god, how incredible. Listen, I think over time, and this is pretty wild to think about, but when I was younger watching ECW, Sabu was one of my absolute favorites. It’s so weird to think as time goes on, because again Sabu was a student of the game, to think that I had his respect enough for him to help me with the J.A.S is pretty damn cool. It was absolutely a last minute decision. It’s great to have Roderick Strong there, but again, this match Sunday is Unsanctioned and we know that the J.A.S is going to be involved, so I took a shot in the dark. I talked to a friend of a friend, and reached out to Sabu. There’s nobody crazier or more prepared for an Unsanctioned match then Sabu. It all came together last minute man.“