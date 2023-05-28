LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT BATTLEGROUND

– The WWE NXT Battleground Kickoff pre-show opens up with Megan Morant, Matt Camp and Sam Roberts at WWE TV studios in Stamford, Connecticut. They hype tonight’s show. We see NXT Superstars, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes with the Boston Red Sox this weekend. McKenzie Mitchell is in Boston and she tells us Hayes will have friends and family in the crowd for the main event. We go to a video package on Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov with the Last Man Standing stipulation. The panel in Stamford discusses Dijak vs. Dragunov. We get a NXT Women’s Title tournament finals hype video on Tiffany Stratton.

Back from a break and we get a video and discussion on the Heritage Cup. We see Heritage Cup Champion begging Oro Mensah to be in his corner as Nathan Frazer will be with Dragon Lee. We see Bron Breakker arrive to the arena and he tries to intimidate a local DJ. Hayes and Trick Williams also arrive and we see Hayes speaking with the voice of the Boston Celtics. We get a tournament hype video on Lyra Valkyria now. The panel discusses Stratton vs. Valkyria now. Back from the break and we get a video and discussion on tonight’s main event. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2023 WWE NXT Battleground Premium Live Event opens with a video package looking at WWE history in Lowell, Massachusetts. We cut to an intro video. We’re now live from the break and Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Tsongas Center in Lowell. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title: Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate vs. Wes Lee (c)

We go right to the ring and out comes NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. Tyler Bate is out next and he’s not happy with Lee. Joe Gacy is out with Tyler Bate.

The bell hits and they all go at it but then break and fall back. Bate goes for Lee and Lee dodges, then asks why. Gacy tries to get Bate to double team with him but it back-fires. Bate unloads on Gacy and then Lee at ringside. Gacy ends up hitting a suicide dive and a big powerslam but can’t get the pin. Lee slams Gacy out of a Sunset Bomb attempt for 2. Lee with a Poisonrana on Bate for 2.

Bate mounts offense with big suplexes and stomps for pin attempts and a kip-up for a pop. Bate spins Gacy around, then keeps him on his shoulders while doing a Swing on Lee. This leads to Bate slamming Gacy for 2. Lee immediately punches Bate. Bate and Lee trade big strikes to dueling chants now.

Bate back-drops Lee into a Gacy powerbomb, then Gacy launches him into Bate. Gacy goes to slam Bate but slams both at once when Lee charges at him. Gacy with a Crossface to Lee. He knocks Bate away. Gacy smiles like a mad man at Bate. Bate finally breaks the hold. Bate misses the Shooting Star Press and gets caught in Gacy’s Crossface but Lee beaks it up. Fans chant “this is awesome!”

All three go at it now. Bate and Gacy collide with moves, then Lee hits a double Cardiac Kick for 2, then another 2 count. Fans chant for tables as Lee unloads on Bate. Gacy drops Lee but Lee jumps on his back with a Sleeper. Gacy fades. Gacy finally launches himself into the turnbuckles to break it up. Bate breaks up a pin and hits a Tyler Driver 97 on Gacy for 2. Lee pins Bate for 2. Gacy sends Lee out but he comes back in. Lee knocks Bate to the floor bu Gacy hits him. Gacy goes to the top as Lee jumps over the ring post an takes out Bate on the floor.

Lee comes back in to a big Uranage by Gacy. Gacy back-flips at Lee but Lee intercepts him with a Cardiac Kick for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee celebrates to a standing ovation. We go to replays. Lee continues his celebration as we go to break.

– We get a NXT Women’s Title tournament finals hype video on Tiffany Stratton. We also see NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker arriving earlier as we saw on the Kickoff.

– We get a video on the NXT Heritage Cup and British Rounds Rules.

NXT Heritage Cup Title Match: Dragon Lee vs. Noam Dar

We go back to the ring and out comes Dragon Lee. Nathan Frazer is with him to be in his corner. NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar is out next. He poses in the ring with the Cup as Lee looks on.

The bell rings and they go at it. Dar controls most of the fist minute and goes for the eyes. Lee turns it around and focuses on the knee now. They get up and trade counters and Dar ducks a big kick to show off. Lee dropkicks Dar off the apron as the first round ends with the bell.

Oro Mensah runs down to be in Dar’s corner. Lee takes control and unloads with big kicks in the corner for 2. They trade big strikes now. Dar rolls Lee into a 3 count for the first pin as round 2 ends with the bell.

Dar takes control with a big kick in the corner. Dar controls the match and slams Lee out of the corner. Lee lands bad on his neck. Lee comes back with a big hurricanrana to the floor, then a big suicide dive for a pop. Lee brings it back in for 2 as he holds his knee.

Lee with kicks as the round comes to an end. Lee with big strikes against the ropes as the bell hits. They go to back off but Dar drops Lee with a cheap shot back elbow. Dar claims he didn’t hear the bell as the referee yells at him.

Lee unloads to start the round. Lee lures him in for a roll-up for 2. Dar with an armbar. Lee with a Crescent Kick and a Cloverleaf submission. Mensah tries to help Dar but here comes Frazer. Mensah drops Frazer with a cheap shot to boos. Lee ends up pinning

Frazer rushes in and beats Mensah to the floor as fans go wild. Frazer with a big dive as he keeps brawling. Officials kick them both out. The bell hits and here we go again. They trade big moves and counters with Lee hitting hard on a big dive. They go at it and Dar hits a huge powerbomb for 2.

Jakara Jackson runs down and jumps in the ring to distract the referee, allowing Lash Legend to run in from the crowd and deck Lee with a spit bucket to the head. Dar follows up with a Nova Roller to Lee for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Noam Dar