Jimmy Uso superkicking Roman Reigns has over 8 million views in less than a day

It looks like Jimmy Uso superkicking Roman Reigns was a big hit not only with the fans inside the Jeddah Superdome, but also online.

In just 20 hours, the video clip of Jimmy hitting his cousin not once, but twice, amassed over 8 million views across WWE’s YouTube and Twitter accounts.

On YouTube, the video had 1.8 million views while on Twitter, the clip did a whopping 6.4 million views, outnumbering any other clip from Night of Champions many times over.

Just for comparison, the whole Night of Champions highlight video did less than a million views on YouTube and the next most-popular video of the weekend was Triple H crowning Seth Rollins with the World Heavyweight title at under half a million views.