Claudio Castagnoli to wrestle at NJPW Dominion next month

May 28, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: AEW

Current ROH World champion Claudio Castagnoli will be making his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut on the Dominion show on June 4.

Castagnoli, who never wrestled for the Japanese promotion before, will be teaming up with his BCC team mate Jon Moxley and Shota Umino as they take on Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team titles.

Castagnoli had expressed his wish in the past to wrestle at a New Japan show but that was not possible while he was part of WWE. He made his AEW debut at the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door last June in Chicago.

Dominion 6.4 will take place at the Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Toni Storm

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal