AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Coverage

The opening credits hyping all of tonight’s matches airs. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Taz are on commentary from Las Vegas, Nevada.

—



AEW International Championship – 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royale:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Ari Daivari vs. Bandido vs. Big Bill vs. Brian Cage vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Jay White vs. Juice Robinson vs. Keith Lee vs. Kip Sabian vs. Komander vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland vs. The Blade vs. The Butcher vs. Tony Nese vs. Trent Beretta

Sabian tries to eliminate Cassidy immediately, but he holds on. About half of the guys get in the ring and brawl, while the rest brawl on the outside. Komander walks the ropes and dives on some of the guys on the outside, but because his feet have not yet touched inside the ring he isn’t eliminated. Bandido and Komander double-team Nese as The Lucha Brothers hold everyone else back. Fenix tries to eliminate Robinson, but he holds on as Bandido and Komander finally drop Nese with a suplex. Nese and Daivari are eliminated by The Lucha Brothers. Cage finally gets in the ring and goes right after all of the Luchadores. Cage counters a military press from Bandido and monkey flips him across the ring. Cage slams Bandido and Komander down, but Fenix and Penta deliver a few kicks to him. Robinson and White attack The Lucha Brothers and stomp them down. They try to eliminate Bandido, but Penta and Fenix make the save and beat Robinson down. Komander walks the ropes again, but White shoves him off for the elimination. Starks almost gets eliminated by Robinson and White, but he skins the cat and hangs on. Sabian tries to eliminate Cassidy again, but Best Friends make the save and drop him with a triple choke slam. Taylor clotheslines Sabian over the top and eliminates him. Moriarty tries to eliminate Cassidy, but he hangs on again.

Bill eliminates Taylor after Cassidy ducks under Taylor to avoid being eliminated. Blade chops Lee a few times, but Lee quickly eliminates him. Every man except Strickland, who is still watching from the stage, has entered the match. Lee delivers a knee to Cage, and then Strickland finally gets in the ring. Strickland and Lee exchange shots and then Lee splashes Cage in the corner. Strickland delivers an enzuigiri to Lee, but Lee slams him down. Cage drops Lee with a shot, and then The Lucha Brothers eliminate Butcher. Bandido dodges a splash from Bill, but then Moriarty eliminates Bandido. Moriarty brings Beretta to the apron and they exchange chops. Beretta eliminates Moriarty with a half-and-half suplex from the apron. Bill tries to eliminate Cassidy, but Beretta shoves Cassidy out of the way and gets eliminated by a big boot from Bill. Lee and Strickland continue to exchange shots and then Lee tries to eliminate him, but Cage eliminates Lee instead. Rhodes drops Cage with Cross Rhodes and tries to eliminate him, but Strickland makes the save. The Lucha Brothers exchange shots with White and Robinson, and then White and Robinson cause Penta to eliminate Fenix.

Starks eliminates Robinson, but then White beats Starks down. Penta delivers a few kicks to White, but White drops him with Switchblade. Starks drops White with a Spear and eliminates him. Robinson pulls Starks out of the ring and beats him down, and then White slams Starks into the barricade. Starks crawls back into the ring, but Bill tries to eliminate him. Starks fights back, but Bill kicks him in the face and eliminates him. Rhodes low-bridges Cage and eliminates him with a Destroyer on the apron. Strickland eliminates Rhodes, and the final four are Bill, Cassidy, Penta, and Strickland. Bill gets sent to the corner, and then Penta drops Strickland with a Slingblade. Penta delivers a shot to Cassidy, but Bill comes back and eliminates Penta. Bill drops Cassidy with a Boss Man Slam and tries to eliminate him, but Strickland eliminates Bill instead. Cassidy and Strickland try to eliminate each other, but they both hold on. Strickland delivers an elbow, but Cassidy delivers a thrust kick. They exchange more shots and Cassidy goes for a DDT, but Strickland holds on. Cassidy delivers Stundog Millionaire, but Strickland comes back with a kick to the back of the head.

Prince Nana trips Cassidy from the apron and Strickland delivers a kick. Strickland connects with the Swerve Stomp and puts Cassidy’s hands in his pockets. Strickland picks Cassidy up, but Cassidy blocks him and delivers a DDT. Cassidy delivers another DDT and follows with the Orange Punch. Strickland goes to the apron and Cassidy goes for another Orange Punch, but Strickland brings him to the apron. Cassidy backs Strickland into the turnbuckles, but Nana grabs his ankle again. Strickland drops Cassidy on the apron and goes for the Swerve Stomp, but Cassidy gets his feet up. Cassidy kicks Strickland’s hands off the ropes and eliminates him.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

—

The footage for the feud between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho airs.



Unsanctioned Match (w/Sabu as the Special Guest Enforcer):

Chris Jericho (w/Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard) vs. Adam Cole (w/Roderick Strong)

Sabu and Strong lay out Parker, Menard, and Hager with chairs before the match, and then Garcia and Jericho double-team Cole in the ring as the bell rings. Jericho and Sabu stare each other down with chairs, and then swing the chairs at each other. Sabu gains the advantage and hits Jericho in the face with the chair. Cole beats Parker down on the outside and puts him on a table, and then Sabu dives onto Parker through the table. Hager and Garcia attack Strong and beat him around the ring, but Sabu comes back and slams Garcia into the barricade. Jericho and Cole get into the ring as everyone else brawls up the ramp. Cole throws Jericho out of the ring and lands on his arm, and then Cole slams Jericho’s arm into the ring steps a few times. Cole wraps Jericho’s knee around the ring post and delivers a right hand on the apron. Cole goes for Panama Sunrise, but Jericho blocks it and slams him down on the floor. Jericho tries to power bomb Cole through a table, but slams him face-first onto the apron instead. Jericho slams Cole into the ring steps and gets him back into the ring. Jericho chops Cole into the corner, but Cole fights back with a few body shots. Jericho drops Cole with a clothesline, grabs a chair, and chokes him with it.

Jericho wedges the chair in the corner and kick Cole in the face. Cole comes back and slams Jericho’s head into the chair. Cole delivers elbow strikes and a pump kick, but Jericho comes back with a double shot to the chest. Jericho stomps on Cole and goes for the Lionsault, but Cole counters with a kick to the midsection. Cole goes for Panama Sunrise, but Jericho counters and locks in the Liontamer. Cole crawls to the ropes and then grabs a fire extinguisher from under the ring. Cole uses the extinguisher to break the hold, and then hits Jericho in the head with it. Cole goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho comes back with a few chops, but then collapses down. Cole goes for the Boom, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Jericho uses the extinguisher on Cole and then throws it down on his midsection. Jericho grabs a kendo stick, but Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. runs to the ring with one of her own. She beats Jericho into the corner with the kendo stick, and then beats him down even more. Saraya comes to the ring, but Baker lays her out as well. Baker chases Saraya to the back and Cole chokes Jericho with the kendo stick.

Cole delivers a Backstabber with the kendo stick still over Jericho’s throat and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Cole goes up top with the kendo stick, but Jericho throws a chair at him and Cole crashes through the table at ringside. Jericho slams Cole’s head into the apron repeatedly and gets him back into the ring. Jericho grabs a chain from under the ring and handcuffs one end of it to Cole’s wrist. Cole comes back with a body shot with a piece of the chain and drops Jericho with a DDT. Cole goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Cole handcuffs the other end of the chain to Jericho’s wrist and delivers a superkick. Cole pulls Jericho to the corner and delivers Panama Sunrise. Cole goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Cole goes for the Boom, but Jericho dodges and gets a roll up for a two count. Jericho hits Cole in the face with the chain, and then beats him with it. Jericho goes for the Judas Effect, but Cole ducks under. Jericho chokes Cole with the chain, but Cole gets free and kicks Jericho in his injured arm. Cole delivers a superkick and follows with the Boom. Cole wraps the chain around his knee and delivers the Boom again. Cole delivers rights and lefts with the chain and Jericho has been busted open as the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Adam Cole

—

The footage for the feud between FTR and the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett airs.



AEW World Tag Team Championship Match (w/Mark Briscoe as the Special Guest Referee):

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt)