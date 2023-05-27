Upper Deck announces exclusive agreement with AEW

Filed to GERWECK.NET

Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, announced that its relationship

with AEW will expand beyond trading cards to the digital space with the introduction of “AEW Sensations.”

The new, limited edition “AEW Sensations” product is now exclusively available on Evolution®,

the company’s newly launched online platform for buying and trading Authentic Digital

Collectibles. With the addition of AEW Authentic Digital Collectibles on the Evolution platform,

which has quickly gained popularity since debuting in April, Upper Deck continues to build upon

its offering of unique collecting experiences for fans and customers.

The “AEW Sensations” product is a weekly release that features the top three highlights from

the previous week’s live television broadcast of “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage,” which

air Wednesday on TBS and Fridays on TNT, respectively. Each weekly release will feature a

men’s, women’s, and tag team/group match moment. Packs are limited to 3,000 per week, and

contain one animated Authentic Digital Collectible, with rare parallel versions randomly inserted

across packs.

“Upper Deck is committed to creating opportunities for new collectors to get involved and

excited about the hobby and join this extensive, friendly community,” said Jason Masherah,

president of Upper Deck. “’AEW Sensations’ is another example of how we’re making this vision

a reality. The thrilling nature of the sport and diehard fan base makes the release of these

Authentic Digital Collectibles all the more exciting, especially with the weekly anticipation to

capture their favorite moments of their favorite wrestlers.”

Collectors who elect to redeem the entire run of “2023 AEW Sensations” Authentic Digital

Collectibles in each of the three categories (men’s, women’s, tag team/group match) will receive

a Belt Die Cut Achievement as an Authentic Digital Collectible for each corresponding category.

Collectors who earn all three Belt Die Cut Achievements will be awarded an exclusive Dynamite

Diamond Ring Die Cut Achievement on Evolution® as an Authentic Digital Collectible. Collectors

who wish to complete this trifecta will find it key to keep up with the weekly releases, especially

as Upper Deck plans to add even more AEW Authentic Digital Collectibles to Evolution®

throughout the year.

“AEW’s passionate fanbase along with Upper Deck’s legacy and unique position in the industry

has led to something truly spectacular for fans and collectors with the release of these Authentic

Digital Collectibles,” said Mark Caplan, Vice President of Licensing and Games at AEW. “We love

Upper Deck’s ability to continually innovate and deliver the best for AEW fans around the world.”

Evolution Platform: Collecting Authentic Digital Collectibles

Evolution® is the third digital platform released by Upper Deck, once again leveling up the

opportunities for collectors to grow their collections across sports and entertainment properties.

Authentic Digital Collectibles can be purchased on Evolution and either housed on the platform

or traded for another product via Upper Deck e-Pack®, such as other AEW-licensed trading cards

or entirely different collections of trading cards and memorabilia from leading sports and

entertainment properties. Beyond licensed trading cards, Upper Deck recently integrated AEW

into its Vs. System 2PCG universe, the company’s proprietary tabletop trading card game.

To learn more and explore Authentic Digital Collectibles available for purchase, visit

www.collectevo.com.

###

