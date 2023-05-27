The Bloodline implodes as Jimmy Uso takes out Roman Reigns

The Bloodline implosion has started on Roman Reigns’ 1000th day as Undisputed WWE Universal champion.

At Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso snapped and super kicked The Tribal Chief not once, but twice! The chaos started when The Usos came out to help their brother and cousin and each super kicked Sami Zayn. The third superkick did not go as planned as Sami ducked and instead Solo ate a double superkick from his brothers.

Reigns, on the outside, saw all this and was fuming. He entered the ring and asked why they were there and pushed Jimmy aside. Jay touched Reigns and Reigns told him not to touch him and pushed him aside too. But this time, from the side, in came Jimmy Uso who took Reigns’ head off with a superkick to massive pop from the Saudi crowd.

Jay asked his brother what has he done and Jimmy told him he did what he should have done months ago. And with that, he delivered a second superkick to Reigns who was on his knees at this point recovering from the first one.

The two exited the ring and Kevin Owens entered and hit Solo with a Stunner and Zayn followed with a Helluva Kick as a second referee came down to count to three.