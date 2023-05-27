Seth Rollins wins WWE World Heavyweight championship

Seth Rollins is your new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Today’s WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event opened up with Rollins defeating AJ Styles in the tournament finals to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H entered the ring after the match to present the new title to Rollins, and raise his hand in victory. Fans sang Rollins’ song as Triple H put the title around his waist. This new title will reportedly carry on the lineage from 2002-2013.

Rollins won a Triple Threat over Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening round, then defeated Finn Balor to make it to the finals. AJ won a Triple Threat over WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Rey Mysterio, then defeated Bobby Lashley to earn his spot in the finals.