Roman Reigns to celebrate 1,000 days as champion next week

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is celebrating a major milestone of 1,000 days as champion today.

The Tribal Chief captured the WWE Universal Title on August 30, 2020 at WWE Payback, by winning a No Holds Barred Triple Threat over Braun Strowman and then-champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Reigns then unified the Universal Title with the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022 by defeating Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All bout.

Next Friday’s SmackDown from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA will see The Bloodline host a special celebration to mark Reigns’ 1000 days as champion.

Reigns will look to add more gold to Paul Heyman’s shoulders later today at WWE Night of Champions as he and Solo Sikoa challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.