Notes on Mercedes Moné, Darby Allin, and Rosemary

– Mercedes Moné had agreed to a longer-term deal with BUSHIROAD when her original deal expired on April 27, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The New Japan Strong championship belt was created for her when she agreed to the longer term deal, after she showed strong drawing power for the San Jose show.

– AEW star Darby Allin is planning to climb Mount Everest in 2024. He said in a recent interview he is hopeful to have a team from Discovery Channel follow him to film everything. He also stated that he will take care of leaving a Will in case he doesn’t survive.

– Rosemary has undergone a transformation, turning into Courtney Rush on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Rosemary’s time in the Undead Realm run out. Rush, Rosemary’s alter ego, then came out to save Jessicka from an attack by The Coven.

Later on, Rush explained that she was Rosemary’s human form and Rosemary had only been present because she had possessed Rush. Jessicka and Rush agreed to team up after that.