Notes on Jinder Mahal, Alex Hammerstone, Scott D’Amore, and Natalya

– Alex Hammerstone has just surpassed 600 days as Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion.

– Bully Ray blindsided Scott D’Amore and put him through a burning table at Impact Under Siege. Friday’s show ended with Steve Maclin retaining the Impact World Championship in a bloody affair against PCO. After the match, Maclin called for D’Amore to keep his word and put the title around his waist and D’Amore complied.

After Maclin left, Bully Ray attacked D’Amore from behind and choked him out with a chain. Maclin returned and the two put D’Amore through a table. When Matt Rehwold and PCO tried to make the save they were taken out. Ray then got in D’Amore’s face and said he’ll never get rid of him, vowing to take down D’Amore and the whole company.

– Happy birthday Natalya

– During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, former WWE champion Jinder Mahal discussed his future with the company…

“Definitely, someday, when my in-ring career is over, I would love to mentor future superstars in a way. It would keep me happy. I love being out there, I love being part of WWE, I love traveling, I’m addicted to the lifestyle. I love going to random gyms in different cities, I love being on the road. I love the overseas tours and being on the bus with everybody. It’s like family. The comradery that we have with everybody in the back, with the crew guys, the superstars in the locker room. Everybody, the catering department, I’m good friends with. It’s incredible. I would love to be a manager of some sort or maybe work backstage as a producer. I think I would really enjoy that, just helping out, even off-camera. I think I still have a long time left in the ring, I can still perform at a high level, I stay in shape. At any time, this suit can come off and the Maharaja is ready, in-shape, and able at all times to still challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, the Maharaja is always ready.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)