Matt Hardy and Chase Owens news

– In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy spoke about the booking style of Vince McMahon and how Vince would complain about a show having too much wrestling. He noted that McMahon rarely cared about wins and losses as a booker, placing more emphasis on segments and storylines.

He said:

“There were times where Vince McMahon would say, ‘There’s too much wrestling on this show!’ I’m sure if he watched AEW, he’d say, ‘there’s too much wrestling on that show.’ [Vince] views it as sports entertainment and he’s more concerned with the stories and characters… Tony Khan views pro wrestling as a more traditional, old-school type of pro wrestling where what happens in the ring is very important and it has the true consequences.“

– Bullet Club’s Chase Owens has suffered a knee injury.

The New Japan Pro Wrestling star took to Twitter early yesterday morning to announce his injury, and that he’d be taking time off in the hopes to heal up while avoiding surgery.